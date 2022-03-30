Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown - Journalist, author & political commentator

Chris Daw QC - Legal commentator and author of 'Justice on Trial: Radical Solutions for a System at Breaking Point'

Giles Kenningham - Former Head of Press for David Cameron while he was Prime Minister

Luke Tryl - UK Director of More in Common

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.