Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

By Tim Dodd

LBC's legal expert and presenter of The Legal Hour Daniel Barnett explains whether or not the PM now has a criminal conviction following his fixed penalty notice.

It comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak received police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the partygate scandal.

The penalty notices sent to the Prime Minister and Mr Sunak are part of fines sent to government staff who attended parties in Whitehall during 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

A No10 spokeswoman confirmed both of them will receive fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

The fine makes Boris Johnson the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

No10 later clarified that the fine issued to the PM today was for the 19 June 2020 birthday party thrown by his wife Carrie in the Cabinet room, which was also attended by Rishi Sunak.

You can subscribe to Daniel Barnett on YouTube for his videos here.