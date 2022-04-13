Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

13 April 2022, 17:42 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 18:04

By Tim Dodd

LBC's legal expert and presenter of The Legal Hour Daniel Barnett explains whether or not the PM now has a criminal conviction following his fixed penalty notice.

It comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak received police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the partygate scandal.

The penalty notices sent to the Prime Minister and Mr Sunak are part of fines sent to government staff who attended parties in Whitehall during 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

A No10 spokeswoman confirmed both of them will receive fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

The fine makes Boris Johnson the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

No10 later clarified that the fine issued to the PM today was for the 19 June 2020 birthday party thrown by his wife Carrie in the Cabinet room, which was also attended by Rishi Sunak.

You can subscribe to Daniel Barnett on YouTube for his videos here.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York Police Department have arrested Frank R James after the shooting on the city's subway.

New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 30-hour manhunt
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death

Boy, 16, stabbed to death in south-east London after police called to reports of fight
Louise lost her son during the first lockdown

Grieving mum whose son died in lockdown says 'it was just a cake' defence of Boris 'must stop'
Destroyed buildings in Mariupol. Inset: Pro-Russian soldiers in the city

Ukrainian soldiers 'battle in tunnels' under Mariupol with city set to fall to Russia
The children were taken to hospital after the blaze

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

There will not be any ICO prosecution over the leak of Matt Hancock's kiss

No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Greliak was jailed for 18 years

'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone
Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak