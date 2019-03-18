Jacob Rees-Mogg Admits: May's Brexit Deal Is Better Than Remaining

Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed he is still undecided on how he would vote in the third meaningful vote this week.

Theresa May is taking her Brexit deal back to the House of Commons for a third time this week and will need the support of the ERG and DUP.

Mr Mogg has voted against the deal twice, but is now weighing up his options, admitting that Mrs May's deal is better than remaining in the European Union.

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on Ring Rees-Mogg on LBC, he said: "I'm waiting to see what the DUP will do.

"The deal is still a very bad deal. It doesn't deliver on the Conservative Party manifesto and it doesn't deliver on the manifesto result in full.

"The question people like me will eventually have to answer is can we get to no deal. If we can get to no-deal instead, then that is a better option. It means that we will have left and we will have restored the nation's independence.

"But I'm concerned the Prime Minister, in spite of her previous commitments, is determined to stop no-deal. A long extension is essentially not leaving. If we could get to no-deal, that would be the best option."

As Nick asked him how he will vote, he responded: "No deal is better than a bad deal, but a a bad deal is better than remaining in the European Union.

"That is the hierarchy of deals.

"The tactic seems to be to threaten people on either side. So saying to people like me if you don't vote for my bad deal, you'll never leave. And to people who are Remainers, if you don't vote for my bad deal, we'll leave without any deal."