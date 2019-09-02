Jacob Rees-Mogg Rows With Doctor Who Wrote No-Deal Brexit Yellowhammer Report

Jacob Rees-Mogg told the doctor who wrote the no-deal Brexit mitigation report that he should be ashamed of saying that patients will die because of Brexit.

Doctor David Nicol wrote the medical section of the Operation Yellowhammer report into what effect a no-deal Brexit could have on the NHS.

He called in to Ring Rees-Mogg to ask what level of patient mortality rate he would be happy with if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

The Leader of the House responded by saying the doctor was guilty of scaremongering of the worst kind and said he should be ashamed.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rowed with Dr David Nicol. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: "I don't think there is any reason to suppose that a no-deal Brexit should lead to a mortality rate.

"I think this is the worst excess of Project Fear and I'm surprised that a doctor in your position would be fearmongering this way on public radio."

Dr Nicol hit back: "Can I remind you I wrote the plans of mitigation."

But Mr Rees-Mogg told him: "Well you didn't write very good plans if you hadn't worked out how to mitigate, had you?

"It's fortunate they are being written by other people now who are serious about mitigating rather than Remoaners.

"It's deeply irresponsible Dr Nicol for you to call in and try to spread fear across the country. It's typical of Remainer campaigners and you should be quite ashamed."

