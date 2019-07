Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg Grilled By Listeners: Watch In Full

The day before the new Prime Minister is announced, Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC being grilled by the listeners.

With his man Boris Johnson the overwhelming favourite to be the next PM, what does Jacob think he needs to do first?

Here's the full phone-in, which discussed Brexit, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and his controversial tweet about England's cricket World Cup win.