Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full
11 June 2018, 08:10
Ring Rees-Mogg Live On LBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC, taking your calls. Watch it live NOW #RingReesMoggPosted by LBC on Monday, 11 June 2018
Jacob Rees-Mogg is back in the LBC studio - and you can ask him whatever you want.
It's a big week for Brexit as the government faces a vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill. What does Mr Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer, think will happen?
Whatever you want to ask the powerful backbencher, this is your chance.
Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask him your question.
And don't forget, you can watch Ring Rees-Mogg in full right here from 9am.