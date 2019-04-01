Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

With Brexit stuck in a parliamentary deadlock, this is your chance to put your question to one of the UK's leading Eurosceptics, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The chairman of the European Research Group will be live in the LBC studio from 9am to take your calls.

Mr Rees-Mogg performed a U-turn and voted for Theresa May's Brexit deal last Friday, but it was still defeated by a margin of 58.

As MPs hold more indicative votes this week ahead of a possible fourth vote on the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement, what does Mr Rees-Mogg think will happen next? And will Brexiters be frustrated with him after he voted for the deal?

