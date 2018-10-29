Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

29 October 2018, 08:42 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 09:39

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been very critical of Philip Hammond - and on Budget day, he's live on LBC answering your questions.

The prominent Brexiteer labelled the Treasury an enclave of Remoaners. What will be make of today's announcements from the Chancellor?

Mr Rees-Mogg will answer any question you want to put to him. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

And watch live here from 9am.

