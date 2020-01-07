Do dogs from the same litter know they are related?
7 January 2020, 13:39
Our caller wanted to know if his dogs are aware that they are father and son.
Mystery Hour Question
Do my dogs, Hugo and Harry, know that they are father and son?
Alex, Hampshire.
Answer
Name: Vieri, Rome.
Qualification: 'Doctor Dog'
Answer: The two dogs will not be aware of their status as father and son. They will, of course, be bonded because they have grown up together, but this bond is no different to that of friends. The younger dog will have a special bond to his mother in its early years, but his bond with his father will only be the same as if he had grown up with an unrelated dog of the same breed.