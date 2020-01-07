Do dogs from the same litter know they are related?

7 January 2020, 13:39

Our caller, 'Doctor Dog' explained that dogs don't differentiate between family and friends.
Our caller, 'Doctor Dog' explained that dogs don't differentiate between family and friends. Picture: PA

Our caller wanted to know if his dogs are aware that they are father and son.

Mystery Hour Question

Do my dogs, Hugo and Harry, know that they are father and son?

Alex, Hampshire.

Answer

Name: Vieri, Rome.

Qualification: 'Doctor Dog'

Answer: The two dogs will not be aware of their status as father and son. They will, of course, be bonded because they have grown up together, but this bond is no different to that of friends. The younger dog will have a special bond to his mother in its early years, but his bond with his father will only be the same as if he had grown up with an unrelated dog of the same breed.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Boris Johnson resumes push to get Brexit deal through parliament
Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Teenage neo-Nazi plotted to attack schools and synagogues