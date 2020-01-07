Do dogs from the same litter know they are related?

Our caller, 'Doctor Dog' explained that dogs don't differentiate between family and friends. Picture: PA

Mystery Hour Question

Do my dogs, Hugo and Harry, know that they are father and son?

Alex, Hampshire.

Answer

Name: Vieri, Rome.

Qualification: 'Doctor Dog'

Answer: The two dogs will not be aware of their status as father and son. They will, of course, be bonded because they have grown up together, but this bond is no different to that of friends. The younger dog will have a special bond to his mother in its early years, but his bond with his father will only be the same as if he had grown up with an unrelated dog of the same breed.