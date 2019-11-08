Where do pigs go at night?

8 November 2019, 13:38

Where-do-pigs-go-at-night
Several pigs in a pig arc. Picture: PA

Pigs are in the field all day but where do they go at night?

Mystery Hour Question

Where do pigs go at night?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: James, Dorset

Qualification: Pig Farmer

Answer: Generally, they do go back to the same house, but not always. Pigs are kept in fields, usually in pig arcs, and generally if they’re with their mothers, they’ll always go back to the same pig arcs, but when there’s multiple pig arcs, the mother’s may decide to move about.

