8 November 2019, 13:38
Pigs are in the field all day but where do they go at night?
Where do pigs go at night?
Name: James, Dorset
Qualification: Pig Farmer
Answer: Generally, they do go back to the same house, but not always. Pigs are kept in fields, usually in pig arcs, and generally if they’re with their mothers, they’ll always go back to the same pig arcs, but when there’s multiple pig arcs, the mother’s may decide to move about.