Why do we call it 'chickening out'?

A flock of chickens. Picture: PA

Why do we refer to someone being cowardly as a 'chicken'?

Why do we call it 'chickening out'? Amy, Tooting

Name: James O' Brien, LBC

Answer: Normally if you try to catch a chicken, the chicken would run away, so running away has become synonymous with 'chickening out'.