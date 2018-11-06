Can We Re-Use Crossrail Soil?
6 November 2018, 16:31 | Updated: 6 November 2018, 16:33
When we build tunnels what do they do with the soil? Why can’t it be used to keep cliffs from falling down? For example the soil from Crossrail?
Name: Paul, Crawley
Question: When you build tunnels what do they do with the soil? Why can’t it be used to keep cliffs from falling down? For example the soil from Crossrail.
Name: Chris, Cheltenham
Answer: The Crossrail soil which is London clay has gone to Wallasey Island. But the soil that comes out of various sites is re-used dependent on the type. Not all soil can be re-used.
Qualification: Tunnel Boring Specialist