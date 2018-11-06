Can We Re-Use Crossrail Soil?

Tunnel Boring. Picture: PA

When we build tunnels what do they do with the soil? Why can’t it be used to keep cliffs from falling down? For example the soil from Crossrail?

Name: Paul, Crawley

Name: Chris, Cheltenham

Answer: The Crossrail soil which is London clay has gone to Wallasey Island. But the soil that comes out of various sites is re-used dependent on the type. Not all soil can be re-used.

Qualification: Tunnel Boring Specialist