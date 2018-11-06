Can We Re-Use Crossrail Soil?

6 November 2018, 16:31 | Updated: 6 November 2018, 16:33

Tunnel Boring
Tunnel Boring. Picture: PA

When we build tunnels what do they do with the soil? Why can’t it be used to keep cliffs from falling down? For example the soil from Crossrail?

Name: Paul, Crawley

Question: When you build tunnels what do they do with the soil? Why can’t it be used to keep cliffs from falling down? For example the soil from Crossrail.

Name: Chris, Cheltenham

Answer: The Crossrail soil which is London clay has gone to Wallasey Island. But the soil that comes out of various sites is re-used dependent on the type. Not all soil can be re-used.

Qualification: Tunnel Boring Specialist

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?