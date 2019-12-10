When did Americans switch from speaking British-English to American-English?

When, and why, did people in America start using different spellings? The truth behind 'mum' becoming 'mom'.

Mystery Hour Question

When did Americans make a conscious decision to speak and spell in American, as opposed to English?

Joe, Blackheath

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Heather, Whitstable

Qualification: I’m an ex-teacher, copywriter and content specialist

Answer: Before 1828, there were lots of different spellings for different words. In 1828 an American called Noah Webster wrote a dictionary, picking out his favourite spellings. These preferred spellings became widely used as printing was becoming more popular. But the British decided they wanted to stick with their spellings.

