13 August 2019, 11:43
Is there a place called 'London, London'? Where could it be?
Is There Anywhere In London Called 'London'?
Name: John, Isleworth
ANSWER 1:
The city of London is a place. We started distinguishing the difference when London started expanding.
Name: James O’Brien, LBC
ANSWER 2:
In Hyde Park corner there is a house called Apsley House, which is ‘1 London, London’
Name: Steve, Dorking
Qualification: Police Officer – he was there on his first beat!