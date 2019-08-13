Is There Anywhere In London Called 'London'?

London Skyline. Picture: PA

Is there a place called 'London, London'? Where could it be?

Is There Anywhere In London Called 'London'?

Name: John, Isleworth

ANSWER 1:

The city of London is a place. We started distinguishing the difference when London started expanding.

Name: James O’Brien, LBC

ANSWER 2:

In Hyde Park corner there is a house called Apsley House, which is ‘1 London, London’

Name: Steve, Dorking

Qualification: Police Officer – he was there on his first beat!