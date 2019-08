Where Does The Term 'Ruck' Come From?

Ruck is german for back. Picture: PA

Where Does The Term 'Ruck', For 'Rucksack', Come From?

Where does the term ruck, from rucksack, come from?

Name: Mike, Greenwich



Answer 1:

Ruck is German for back, so we just adopted the German word for back, which resulted in 'Rucksack' rather than 'Backsack'

Name: Iain, Luton

Qualification: German Teacher