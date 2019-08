Why Do The Numbers On Your Keyboard Go '7894561230'?

Keyboard. Picture: PA

Why Do The Numbers On Your Keyboard Go ‘7894561230’, But The Numbers On Your Phone Go ‘1234567890’?

Mystery Hour Question

Why Do The Numbers On Your Keyboard Go ‘7894561230’, But The Numbers On Your Phone Go ‘1234567890’?

Name: Simon, Herne Bay



Answer 1:

You’ve got the numbers across the top of the letter, however the keypad copies the layout of the calculator

Name: James O’Brien, LBC