Do Opticians’ Eye Charts Change?

19 June 2018, 16:24

Eye Chart
Mystery Hour Question

Question: Are opticians’ eye charts always the same and if not how do they change them? Jane, Ealing

Answer:

Name: Abbas, Harrow

Qualification: Optician

Answer: There are different types of charts from different manufacturers.

Depending on how old the chart is it can be randomised and it also can be fixed.

Some practices will have a fixed chart, a very old fashioned chart and the newer charts which are computer screens have got remotes where you can randomise the letters.

