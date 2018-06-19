Do Opticians’ Eye Charts Change?

Mystery Hour Question

Question: Are opticians’ eye charts always the same and if not how do they change them? Jane, Ealing

Answer:

Name: Abbas, Harrow

Qualification: Optician

Answer: There are different types of charts from different manufacturers.

Depending on how old the chart is it can be randomised and it also can be fixed.

Some practices will have a fixed chart, a very old fashioned chart and the newer charts which are computer screens have got remotes where you can randomise the letters.