Do You Get Drunk Faster When You Mix Drinks?

26 April 2018, 17:10

Does mixing beer and whisky you get drunk more quickly? Why is that? Havel, Norbury

Name: Professor Hal Sosabowski

Qualification: Professor of Public Understanding of Science in Brighton

Answer: Yes it does get you drunk faster.

Whilst most nutrients are absorbed in the small intestine, alcohol is absorbed in the stomach.

This is why people feel the effects of drinking so quickly.

Whisky and other spirits are around 40% alcohol, this makes them too strong for your body to absorb quickly.

So if you mix a shot of whisky and a pint of beer, the resulting solution would be about 15% alcohol – the perfect ratio for your body to absorb.

Scandinavian students apparently drink spirits before going out and then only have water when out.

This dilutes the spirits whilst they are clubbing, so the alcohol can take full effect.

