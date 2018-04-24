Does The Internet Slow Down When It Rains?
24 April 2018, 15:51
Mystery Hour Question
Why does the internet slow down when it rains? Paul, Chelmsford
Name: Peter, Wednesbury
Qualification: Telecommunications worker
Answer: Water acts as extra electrical resistance on the internet cables, dampening their electrical power.
This can happen even if there’s heavy water vapour in the air.
Another factor is people using the internet.
If more people are at home on the web because of the rain, it can also slow down your browsing speeds.