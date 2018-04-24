Does The Internet Slow Down When It Rains?

Why does the internet slow down when it rains? Paul, Chelmsford

Name: Peter, Wednesbury

Qualification: Telecommunications worker

Answer: Water acts as extra electrical resistance on the internet cables, dampening their electrical power.

This can happen even if there’s heavy water vapour in the air.

Another factor is people using the internet.

If more people are at home on the web because of the rain, it can also slow down your browsing speeds.

