How Are Crowds Estimated?

Picture: PA

Question: How is the size of a big crowd estimated – such as on a march or any non-ticketed event?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Neil, Chesham

Qualifications: Ex-police officer

Answer: On a march, an officer will stand at a fixed point and count the number of people who pass them in a given period of time.

They can then multiply this and estimate how many people are there in total.

The process is subject to human error.