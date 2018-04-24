How Did Saloon Doors Keep Western Saloons Safe At Night?
24 April 2018, 15:38
Mystery Hour Question
Do the swing doors in Westerns actually exist? How does the saloon owner lock up for the night if they do?
Nick, Fairham
Name: Christian, Wandsworth
Qualification: Wild West Enthusiast
Answer: It is overwhelmingly likely saloons did not have swing doors.
To take the history of South Dakota as an example: infamous outlaw Wild Bill Hickock was killed in a pub in Deadwood, South Dakota in late 19th history.
Pictures of the pub had regular doors.
It is presumed directors added them to films as a way to make a dramatic entrance.
There is a caveat: very very small bars might have had swing doors.
But they would not need to lock up as they kept no wares inside overnight.