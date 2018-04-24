How Did Saloon Doors Keep Western Saloons Safe At Night?

Do the swing doors in Westerns actually exist? How does the saloon owner lock up for the night if they do?

Nick, Fairham

Name: Christian, Wandsworth

Qualification: Wild West Enthusiast

Answer: It is overwhelmingly likely saloons did not have swing doors.

To take the history of South Dakota as an example: infamous outlaw Wild Bill Hickock was killed in a pub in Deadwood, South Dakota in late 19th history.

Pictures of the pub had regular doors.

It is presumed directors added them to films as a way to make a dramatic entrance.

There is a caveat: very very small bars might have had swing doors.

But they would not need to lock up as they kept no wares inside overnight.

