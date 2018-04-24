How Do Trainee Tattoo Artists Practice?

24 April 2018, 15:58

Tattoos
Tattoos. Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

How do you learn to be a tattoo artist? Surely they do not practice on real people? Jason, Raynes Park

Name: Luke, Slough

Qualification: Tattoo Artist tutor and Business owner

Answer:

***Definitive***

They practice on the skin of dead pigs.

Pigskin is often tougher and does not quite move the same way as on human skin.

Tattoo artists have also started using synthetic skin and vegan ink for tattoo artists who do not like working with meat based products.

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

