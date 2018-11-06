How Long For A Solar Flare To Reach Us?

6 November 2018, 16:14

Solar Flare
Solar Flare. Picture: PA

How long would it take for a solar flare to reach earth?

Name: Mark, Horsham

Question: How long would it take a solar flare to reach us here on earth?

Name: Matthew, Southampton

Answer: A solar flare is discharge of electromagnetic radiation from the surface of the sun. The protons from the sun take eight mins to get to earth. The protons and neutrons (which do the damage) will take five to eight days to reach earth.

Qualification: PHD in Solar Physics

