What is a vitamin?
7 January 2020, 12:05
In January, vitamins are a popular method of strengthening your immune system... but what actually are they?
Mystery Hour Question
Wayne, Basildon
Answer
Name: Simon, Ashdown Forest.
Qualification: Medical microbiologist.
Answer: Vitamins are a group of carbon-based compounds, which are essential for normal metabolism and bodily functions. They are naturally contained in dietary sources or other sources, such as Vitamin D obtained from the sun, but some conditions or deficiencies require the taking of vitamins in tablet form.