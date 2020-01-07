What is a vitamin?

7 January 2020, 12:05

This caller answered the question of what a vitamin is. Picture: PA

In January, vitamins are a popular method of strengthening your immune system... but what actually are they?

Mystery Hour Question

What is a vitamin?

Wayne, Basildon

Answer

Name: Simon, Ashdown Forest.

Qualification: Medical microbiologist.

Answer: Vitamins are a group of carbon-based compounds, which are essential for normal metabolism and bodily functions. They are naturally contained in dietary sources or other sources, such as Vitamin D obtained from the sun, but some conditions or deficiencies require the taking of vitamins in tablet form.

