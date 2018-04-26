Is Gravesend The Hottest Place In The Country?

26 April 2018, 18:23

Gravesend Pier
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Why do weather presenters mention Gravesend so much? Surely it cannot always be the hottest place in the country? Liz, Mitcham

Name: Theo, The Oval

Qualification: His father worked in the Met Office

Answer: Gravesend may well be the hottest place in the UK quite regularly.

The area is filled with sandy soil, so the whole area heats up faster than other areas.

This means there is a higher chance of Gravesend being the hottest area in the UK when the area gets sunny weather.

But also cools down much faster too.

