Are we more intelligent now than we've ever been?

The Thinker, by Auguste Rodin. Picture: PA

Mystery Hour Question

Are we more intelligent than we've ever been? Aaron, Hampton Wick

Answer:

Name: Trevor, Kingsby

Qualification: Human Anatomy enthusiast

Answer: I read a report that found that if a child was taken from cavemen times and put into a school today, they would be just like any other child. We have, however, definitely become more aware and conscious over the last 500 years and care more for our society. But in terms of intellectual growth, there is no evidence of it.