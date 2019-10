How Can People Do Different Accents?

A woman enunciating her words, but in what accent? Picture: PA

Not everyone can master the art of impressions and accents, but why is that?

Mystery Hour Question

What explains the ability to do accents (or mimicry)?

Reece, Ailsworth

Answer

** Definitive **

Name: Sue, Hendon

Qualification: Voiceover artist and musician

Answer: If you have a good ear for music, you probably will for accents too because you hear the music in the words. Each accent has its own particular movements and sounds.