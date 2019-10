Why Do We Have A Pair Of Trousers?

Three pairs of trousers, but why pairs? Picture: PA

There are pairs of trousers but not pairs of tops. Why is that?

Mystery Hour Question

Why is it that any item of clothing on the bottom part of your body is called a pair but not on top?

Ray, Woking

Answer

Name: James O’Brien, LBC

Answer: Trousers in the olden days were actually stockings so you had two separate ones. As trousers have developed and they’ve been sewn together, the name has still continued to be used.