Why don't female police officers wear custodian hats?

7 January 2020, 13:57

Our caller drew attention to the gender differences in police uniform.
Our caller drew attention to the gender differences in police uniform. Picture: PA

Have you ever noticed that only male police officers wear the traditional, conical hats? A call from a Metropolitan Police officer explains why.

Mystery Hour Question

I have only ever seen male police officers wearing the tall, conical police offers... why don't female officers wear them?

Duncan, Richmond.

Answer

Name: Charlie, Sutton.

Qualification: Serving officer in the Metropolitan Police.

Answer: Male police officers have two hats, with the tall conical one a traditional part of their uniform. The hat dates back to before women were in the police service and female officers only have the flat hat. Charlie explained that the tall hats are worn by men for foot patrol, policing touristy areas, traditional events and public engagements. Men still have the flat hat which women wear, because the tall hats do not fit into a police car and are less practical for going on calls.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Boris Johnson resumes push to get Brexit deal through parliament
Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Teenage neo-Nazi plotted to attack schools and synagogues