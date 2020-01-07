Why don't female police officers wear custodian hats?

Have you ever noticed that only male police officers wear the traditional, conical hats? A call from a Metropolitan Police officer explains why.

I have only ever seen male police officers wearing the tall, conical police offers... why don't female officers wear them?

Duncan, Richmond.

Name: Charlie, Sutton.

Qualification: Serving officer in the Metropolitan Police.

Answer: Male police officers have two hats, with the tall conical one a traditional part of their uniform. The hat dates back to before women were in the police service and female officers only have the flat hat. Charlie explained that the tall hats are worn by men for foot patrol, policing touristy areas, traditional events and public engagements. Men still have the flat hat which women wear, because the tall hats do not fit into a police car and are less practical for going on calls.