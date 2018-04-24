Why Do We Have The Same Bathroom Plug Sockets As Europe?

24 April 2018, 16:13

Razor plugs
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we share two pronged razor sockets with Europe, but not regular plugs? Erin, Hendon

Name: Gary, Wolthamstow

Qualification: Electrical Engineer

Answer:

They’re not actually the same.

There is an isolated transformer in the UK sockets which stops the socket from accessing the mains.

Engineers install it in bathrooms to prevent electric shocks killing you.

Since a two pronged plug socket is more expensive and consumes more electrical current, they are only installed in bathrooms.

Mystery Hour Podcast

