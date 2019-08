Do You Get Wetter Running Or Walking In The Rain?

Running in the rain will keep you drier. Picture: PA

Does the rain make you more wet when you walk or run? How can we maximize our dryness?

Mystery Hour Question

When it’s raining do you get wetter running or walking?

Name: Tara, Nottinghill



Answer



The faster you go the drier you stay. So running would be your best bet to staying dry.

Name: Professor Hal

Qualification: Professor of Public Understanding of Science