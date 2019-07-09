How Are Magnets Made?

You need another magnet to make a magnet. So do magnets exist naturally?

Name: Brian, Sunbury

Qualification: Physicist and electrical engineer

Answer: You take iron from the ground and add purities to it, like Cobalt. These small percentages make it easier to magnetise strongly. You then put it in an electromagnetic field and turn the electricity on.

Before we had electricity, you had to dig out magnetic stone or iron material, such as loadstone. But this naturally-occurring magnetic material is very weak. You would never use it for anything practical like speakers in your earphones.