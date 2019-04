Why Do Tractors Have Huge Back Wheels?

Why does this tractor have such big back wheels? Picture: PA

Why does a tractor have much bigger wheels at the back?

Name: Phil, Doncaster

Qualifications: Farmworker

Answer: You need the massive back wheels for traction, which provides weight and grip for driving through muddy fields. If you had massive wheels at the front as well, you wouldn’t be able to steer!