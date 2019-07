Why Don't Flakes Melt?

A promo for Cadbury's flake. Picture: PA

Why don't flakes melt when you put them in the microwave?

Mystery Hour Question

A Cadbury’s flake bar doesn’t melt in the microwave. Why is this?

Joe, Bath

Answer

Name: Mark, Cardiff

Qualification: Uncle used to be a chocolatier

Answer: Cadbury’s flake is made of dehydrated milk chocolate, the dehydrated milk molecules shrivel and get harder until the sugar burns, the fats are clumped together with the sugar and the flake doesn’t melt when heated.