What happens if Earth stops spinning?

Planet Earth from space. Picture: PA

If Earth suddenly stopped rotating, what would happen to us?

Mystery Hour Question

If the Earth suddenly stopped spinning, would we be able to feel the difference?

Richard, Sheffield

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Marty, Belfast

Qualification: Studying physics many years ago at school.

Answer: Yes, we would be able to feel the difference. If it stopped spinning all of a sudden, the atmosphere around us would still be spinning, so everything that wasn’t attached to the bedrock would be swept up into the atmosphere.