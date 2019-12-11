What happens if Earth stops spinning?
If the Earth suddenly stopped spinning, would we be able to feel the difference?
Richard, Sheffield
Name: Marty, Belfast
Qualification: Studying physics many years ago at school.
Answer: Yes, we would be able to feel the difference. If it stopped spinning all of a sudden, the atmosphere around us would still be spinning, so everything that wasn’t attached to the bedrock would be swept up into the atmosphere.