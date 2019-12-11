What happens if Earth stops spinning?

11 December 2019, 15:52

Planet Earth from space
Planet Earth from space. Picture: PA

If Earth suddenly stopped rotating, what would happen to us?

Mystery Hour Question

If the Earth suddenly stopped spinning, would we be able to feel the difference?  
Richard, Sheffield

Answer

**Definitive**
Name: Marty, Belfast
Qualification: Studying physics many years ago at school.
Answer: Yes, we would be able to feel the difference. If it stopped spinning all of a sudden, the atmosphere around us would still be spinning, so everything that wasn’t attached to the bedrock would be swept up into the atmosphere.

Comments

