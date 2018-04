What Is A Male Ballerina Called?

Mystery Hour Question

What is a male ballerina called? Sam, Brent

Name: Steve, Hastings

Qualification: His son used to study ballet and asked his teacher this question

Answer: The word is ballerino.

It was first used in Italy when “ballerinos” were deemed to be the stars of the show.

Ballerinas did not like that at all and forced the word to be dropped.