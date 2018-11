When Did The @ Symbol Come In To Use

When did the @ symbol come in to common use, was it before the computer age?

Name: Scott, Colchester

Name: Max, Hither Green

Answer: It is an accountancy symbol. It has been around since Victorian times. (e.g example 10 apples @ 4p)

Qualification: Former newspaper sub-editor.