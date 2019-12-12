Why are tablets different shapes?

A pile of pills and tablets. Picture: PA

Medication in tablet form... why does it come in different shapes?

Adam, Newport



Name: Shaun, Romford

Qualification: Worked for a pharmaceutical company

Answer: Medication comes in lots of shapes, sizes, and colours, so that tablets are recognisable and can be differentiated from one another. Some tablets also require different protective coatings to make them taste bearable.

