Why are tablets different shapes?

12 December 2019, 11:17

A pile of pills and tablets
A pile of pills and tablets. Picture: PA

Why do tablets come in different shapes, sizes and colours?

Mystery Hour Question

Medication in tablet form... why does it come in different shapes?
Adam, Newport

Answer

**Definitive**
Name: Shaun, Romford
Qualification: Worked for a pharmaceutical company
Answer: Medication comes in lots of shapes, sizes, and colours, so that tablets are recognisable and can be differentiated from one another. Some tablets also require different protective coatings to make them taste bearable.

