Why Do We Have Flu Jabs In The Winter?

Picture: PA

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Faheem

Qualifications: Doctor

Answer: Essentially it’s not known why incidences of the flu increase in the winter.

It's thought to be that in the cold weather the flu virus survives better.

The Wealth Health Organisation comes together each year in Feb/March to make the year's vaccines.

This process takes months as they pool together all of last year's flu strains and decide which to include.

That's why the jab comes out late in the year.