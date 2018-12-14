Why Do We Have Flu Jabs In The Winter?

14 December 2018, 14:42 | Updated: 14 December 2018, 15:21

flu
Picture: PA

Why do we have flub jabs in the winter, not all year round?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Faheem

Qualifications: Doctor

Answer: Essentially it’s not known why incidences of the flu increase in the winter.

It's thought to be that in the cold weather the flu virus survives better.

The Wealth Health Organisation comes together each year in Feb/March to make the year's vaccines.

This process takes months as they pool together all of last year's flu strains and decide which to include.

That's why the jab comes out late in the year.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?