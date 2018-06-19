Why Do Moons Not Rotate When Planets Do?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Question:

Why do all the moons not rotate whereas the planets do? Kevin, Camberley

Answer:

Name: Jeff, Ealing.

Qualification: Visited Johnston Space Centre in Houston and asked someone at NASA.

Answer: The moon does rotate.

It doesn’t appear to because it rotates on its Axis at roughly the same duration that it takes to go round the planets, so to people on the earth it looks as though it doesn’t move when it does.