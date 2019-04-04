Why Do MPs Get Such Long Holidays?

Why do MPs get such long holidays? Picture: PA

Why do MPs get more time off than the rest of us in the summer?

Question:

Name: Alasdair, Bradford

Question: Why do MPs get more time off than the normal working class, when they have more things to do?

Answer:

**Definitive**

Name: Paul, Park Lane

Qualifications: London cab driver/unofficial tour guide

Answer: They have such a long summer recess because the smell of the Thames used to get so bad next to the Houses of Parliament.