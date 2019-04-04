Why Do MPs Get Such Long Holidays?
4 April 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 12:01
Why do MPs get more time off than the rest of us in the summer?
Name: Alasdair, Bradford
Question: Why do MPs get more time off than the normal working class, when they have more things to do?
Name: Paul, Park Lane
Qualifications: London cab driver/unofficial tour guide
Answer: They have such a long summer recess because the smell of the Thames used to get so bad next to the Houses of Parliament.