Why Do We Celebrate With Balloons?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we use balloons to celebrate with? Lee, Banstead

Name: Andrew, Romford

Qualification: A Student of History

Answer: Balloons started as inflated pigs' bladders on the end of sticks.

Jesters used to use the medieval balloons to tease and mock royal courts.

The trend of having them at celebrations spread from there.