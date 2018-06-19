Why Does The Bride Walk On The Left Up The Aisle?

Mystery Hour Question

Question: Why does the bride walk on the left hand side when walking up the aisle with her father? Haval, Norbury

Answer:

Name: Alison, Ripley

Qualification: Spent 20 years as a Superintended Registrar marrying people.

Answer: The reason is historical, for the father to keep his sword arm free as he walks his daughter up the aisle, should anyone object or leap out.

When the husband walks his wife down the aisle he likewise will walk on that side so he keeps his sword arm free.