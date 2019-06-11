Why Is Britain Sometimes Called "Blighty?"

11 June 2019, 11:45

Military reenactors carrying the British flag
Military reenactors carrying the British flag. Picture: PA

Why do some people use the word "Blighty" when talking about Great Britain? Where did it come from?

Mystery Hour Question

Why do people sometimes call Great Britain "Blighty?"
Name: Ron, Ealing

Answer

"Blighty" was first used in India in the 1800's, and meant an English or British visitor.

It's thought to have derived from the Urdu word "vilāyatī" which meant foreign.

The term then gained popularity during trench warfare in World War One, where "Blighty" was used affectionately to refer to Britain.

Name: Andrew, Durham
Qualification: Studied 20th Century History at University


Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

A sinkhole in Southern Indiana

What Are Sinkholes - And Why Do They Happen?

Labour frontbench

Labour Tables Motion To Prevent Next Tory Leader Proroguing For No-Deal Brexit
The former Deputy Prime Minister now works for Facebook.

Nick Clegg: Chances Of No-Deal Brexit Have Been Accelerated Due To Tories
Nigel Farage takes your calls from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: 11th June 2019