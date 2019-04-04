Why Is Cutlery Smaller For Eating Fish?

Why does cutlery get smaller when you get to the fish course? Picture: PA

Why do we use smaller cutlery to eat fish?

Name: Dan, Golders Green

Answer: How come cutlery is smaller when you get to the fish course?

Name: Luke, Edinburgh

Qualifications: Worked in the hospitality industry

Answer: In the 1600s, it used to be an official way for serving staff to make sure they didn’t get cutlery mixed up for different courses. It’s also why you have a pointed edge for a fish knife, so people could identify what they needed to eat with.