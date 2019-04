Why Is The Bill In A Restaurant Called The Bill?

Why is the bill in a restaurant called the bill?

Name: Matt, Bromley.

Qualification: Trained in catering at the Royal Festival Hall and asked a waiter there.

Answer: It comes from the French billet doux which means little note or love letter. The bill used to be printed on the back of the menu.