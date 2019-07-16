What’s The Origin Of The Term ‘Blue Collar Worker’?

Where does the blue in 'blue collar worker' come from?

Brian, Addlestone

Name: Paul, Hitchin

Qualification: TV producer who's researched the era in the past

Answer: It was to do with status and wealth at the turn of the 20th century. Collars were different colours because they were detachable. If you were a white collar worker, you could afford to take one off and replace it because you had more money. A blue collar was for poorer people because it could survive most of the week without having to be washed or changed.