What’s The Origin Of The Term ‘Blue Collar Worker’?
16 July 2019, 11:52
Where does the blue in 'blue collar worker' come from?
Question:
Brian, Addlestone
Answer:
**DEFINITIVE**
Name: Paul, Hitchin
Qualification: TV producer who's researched the era in the past
Answer: It was to do with status and wealth at the turn of the 20th century. Collars were different colours because they were detachable. If you were a white collar worker, you could afford to take one off and replace it because you had more money. A blue collar was for poorer people because it could survive most of the week without having to be washed or changed.