Where Does The Phrase 'Ripped Off' Come From?

Stolen Money. Picture: Getty

What is the origin of the phrase 'ripped off'?

Question:

Jack, Worcester Park

Answer:

Name: Erik, New Malden

Qualifications: Studied etymology at Penn State

Answer: ‘Rip’ has been used as prison slang for 'Steal' since 1900s America and so 'ripped off' essentially evolved from that and was used as slang to mean 'stolen from'.