Why do we say 'kicked the bucket' when someone dies?

7 January 2020, 13:05

The phrase 'kicked the bucket' is linked to black pudding
The phrase 'kicked the bucket' is linked to black pudding. Picture: PA

Politician Stephen Pound called James O'Brien to explain the morbid origins of the phrase 'kicked the bucket.'

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we say 'kicked the bucket'?

Trish, Carshalt.

Answer

Name: Stephen Pound.

Qualification: Knowledgeable former politician.

Answer: Mr Pound set the record straight about this old saying, explaining that it is a reference to the process of making black pudding. This used to involve hanging a dead pig by its trotters over a bucket, in order to collect blood. When the throat of the animal was cut, the spasm of its lower trotters would cause it to literally kick the bucket.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

James O'Brien had this message for Jeremy Corbyn "cultists"

Labour won't recover until they escape the Cult of Corbyn, says James O'Brien
The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

Caller explains to James O'Brien why many women on the Greek islands don't report rape

Caller explains to James O'Brien why many women on the Greek islands don't report rape

Baby boy found alive inside a plastic bag at bottom of rubbish chute in Singapore