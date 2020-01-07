Why do we say 'kicked the bucket' when someone dies?

The phrase 'kicked the bucket' is linked to black pudding. Picture: PA

Politician Stephen Pound called James O'Brien to explain the morbid origins of the phrase 'kicked the bucket.'

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we say 'kicked the bucket'?

Trish, Carshalt.

Answer

Name: Stephen Pound.

Qualification: Knowledgeable former politician.

Answer: Mr Pound set the record straight about this old saying, explaining that it is a reference to the process of making black pudding. This used to involve hanging a dead pig by its trotters over a bucket, in order to collect blood. When the throat of the animal was cut, the spasm of its lower trotters would cause it to literally kick the bucket.