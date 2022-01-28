Storm Malik 'danger to life' warning issued as 80mph gale force wind set to batter UK

28 January 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 12:38

Britain is braced for three days of "severe" gale force wind
Britain is braced for three days of "severe" gale force wind. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Britain is braced for three days of "severe" gale force wind, as weather experts issued stark 'danger to life' weather warnings.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, forecasting gusts of up to 75 mph that could cause havoc across the north of the country.

Warnings have been issued across Scotland and North East England which will be in place for the next three days.

The forecast said: "Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are likely with a short period of gusts in excess of 75 mph, particularly for Moray and north Aberdeenshire as well as the Lothians.

"Northwesterly winds will strengthen through the second half of Saturday, bringing wind speeds widely 60-70mph and as high as 80mph across the most exposed locations. Winds will gradually ease through Saturday evening."

The gale force winds may cause "injuries and danger to life" with the potential to create flying debris as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office said that the extreme conditions could lead to slower travel times and disruption in places, with possibly hazardous driving conditions and delays to bus and train services.

For holidaymakers about to set off abroad, there could also be travel delays and the small possibility of flight cancellations and ferry services.

It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Communities in the affected areas should prepare for short term loss of power and other service with the Met Office forewarning damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

The official forecast for Saturday reads: "Very windy over Scotland with gales, locally severe, easing from the northwest. Rain here clearing to showers and becoming colder.

"Generally windy elsewhere but some mostly dry."

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday continues: "Remaining changeable with spells of rain and showers, including snowfall over northern hills and further strong winds.

"Varying temperatures, but mildest in the southwest, and coldest in the northeast. "

